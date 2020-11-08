List of Armenia’s military equipment destroyed in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day on November 7 and night on November 8, the Armenian armed forces units fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army and Azerbaijani human settlements in various directions of the front using different smaller arms, howitzers, and mortars, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

During the day, a large number of Armenian troops, 4 - T-72 tanks, 2 - D-20 howitzers, and several military trucks full of ammunition were destroyed and wrecked.

Currently, combat operations are underway. The operational situation is under the control of Azerbaijani troops.

News.Az