List of spheres affected by pandemic to be amended - Assistant to Azerbaijani president

First of all, economic support will be rendered to the spheres affected as a result of pandemic and this will continue at the next stages, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on July 3.

“The list of affected spheres is planned to be amended as this process is underway and there is a need to revise the list of sectors affected by the pandemic,” assistant to the president added. “The work is carried out in this direction and the affected spheres are being determined as far as the pandemic is spreading.”

News.Az

