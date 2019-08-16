List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presently, Azerbaijani citizens may visit 66 countries without a visa, Trend reports on Aug. 16 referring to the Henley and Partners updated passport index.

According to the updated passport index, Azerbaijan ranks 78th in the list. Japan and Singapore rank 1st. People with Japanese and Singapore passports are allowed to visit 189 countries without a visa.

Among the Asian countries, Azerbaijani citizens may visit Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives; among European countries - Albania, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Serbia; among African countries - Madagascar, Namibia, Rwanda; among the countries in America - Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Nicaragua. They can also visit all CIS countries, except Turkmenistan, without a visa.

List of countries that Azerbaijani citizens may visit without a visa:

Countries 1. Albania 2. Antigua and Barbuda 3. Bahamas 4. Bangladesh 5. Barbados 6. Belarus 7. Bolivia 8. Bosnia and Herzegovina 9. Vanuatu 10. Haiti 11. Guinea-Bissau 12. Georgia 13. Dominica 14. Zimbabwe 15. Indonesia 16. Jordan 17. Iran 18. Cape Verde 19. Kazakhstan 20. Cambodia 21. Qatar 22. Columbia 23. Comoros 24. Kyrgyzstan 25. Laos 26. Lebanon 27. Mauritius 28. Mauritania 29 Madagascar 30. Macao 31. Malawi 32. Malaysia 33. Maldive Islands 34. Marshall Islands 35. Micronesia 36. Mozambique 37. Moldova 38. Namibia 39. Nepal 40. Nicaragua 41. Niue 42. Cook Islands 43. Pakistan 44. Palau 45. Russia 46. Ruanda 47. Samoa Islands 48. Northern Macedonia 49. Seychelles 50. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 51. Serbia 52. Syria 53. Somalia 54. Tajikistan 55. Timor-Leste 56. Togo 57. Tuvalu 58. Turkey 59. Uganda 60. Uzbekistan 61. Ukraine 62. Montenegro 63. Sri Lanka 64. Ecuador 65. Jamaica

The 66th country that Azerbaijani citizens may visit without a visa is Armenia.

While commenting on this issue, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend that there are no diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia due to the occupation of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia. Apparently, this fact was not taken into account when compiling the list.

