Lithuania bans entry for Belarus-registered cars

Lithuania will no longer allow passenger vehicles with Belarusian license plates to enter the country, the Baltic nation’s customs agency announced on Wednesday.

Lithuania announced on Wednesday that it would no longer permit passenger vehicles with Belarusian license plates to enter the country, effective Thursday.The ban applies to passenger cars "regardless of the nationality of their owner or driver," News.Az reports citing the Baltic nation’s customs agency.An exception will be made until August 16 for Belarusian nationals who hold a residence permit in Lithuania.The agency's statement also specified that "passenger cars with Belarusian registration numbers on the territory of the European Union, including Lithuania, must leave it by January 18, 2025."This move by Vilnius follows the European Union's recent sanctions against Belarus for its involvement inRussia’s invasion of Ukraine. Similarly, Latvia, which also borders Belarus, announced a ban on Belarusian passenger cars on Monday. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has stated it will not retaliate, describing Latvia's decision as "a blow to ordinary people."Since September 2023, all European countries bordering Russia have implemented similar bans on vehicles registered in Russia.

News.Az