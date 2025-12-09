Lithuania declares nationwide emergency over smuggling balloons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania’s government on Tuesday declared a nationwide emergency in response to the escalating threat posed by smuggling balloons regularly launched from Belarus into Lithuanian territory.

Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovič said the emergency is being declared not only due to disruptions to civil aviation but also for national security reasons and to ensure better coordination among institutions, News.Az reports, citing Lithuanian media.

The government resolution noted that balloons carrying contraband are routinely entering Lithuania from Belarus, creating risks to national security, human life, health, property, and the environment.

Kondratovič has been appointed as the national operations manager to oversee the emergency response.

He said the public should not experience disruptions, as the measures being introduced are narrowly targeted.

The Interior Ministry warned that failing to declare an emergency could harm national security and stability and undermine public trust in state institutions. Documents accompanying the resolution argued that closer coordination is required among agencies responsible for managing and eliminating the effects of the crisis. The ministry also said the situation is complex enough that it requires support from the Lithuanian Armed Forces. The government on Tuesday also approved a measure granting additional powers to troops during the emergency. Under the resolution, troops may assist law enforcement in responding to the emergency and mitigating its effects. They would be empowered to issue mandatory orders to individuals, companies and organisations; pursue and detain people who ignore those orders or are suspected of committing crimes or other violations; restrict access to certain areas; halt work underway in specific locations; limit or ban vehicle traffic; and inspect identification documents, vehicles, weapons and personal belongings. They would also be permitted to use special equipment. The Defence Ministry said the expanded powers are needed because the balloons have increasingly disrupted operations at Vilnius International Airport and pose broader risks to civil aviation. The proposal will be submitted to the parliament, Seimas, on Tuesday under fast-track procedures. If approved, the expanded powers would remain in effect for three months. The Interior Ministry noted that implementing the resolution may require additional state funds, though exact needs will become clear only during the emergency response. It said money from the state reserve could also be used.

News.Az