Lithuania imposes entry ban on Patriarch Kirill

Lithuania has banned Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia from entering the country’s territory, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing the DELFI news portal.

“Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has been banned from entering Lithuania for supporting Russia’s actions. It is specified that the Lithuanian authorities included the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in the list of undesirable persons on June 23,” the ministry said.

The Lithuanian Interior Ministry on Wednesday stated that Patriarch Kirill deliberately denies territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, justifies and supports Russia’s actions.

News.Az