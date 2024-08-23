Lithuania plans to spend €1.2 bln on military equipment acquisition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania plans to invest up to 1.2 billion euros in the acquisition of new military equipment over the next ten years, Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas announced on Friday.

“We plan to spend almost 30 million euros on various equipment, clothing and weaponry for the period 2025–2027,” he told reporters at the Lithuanian Grand Duke Gediminas Staff Battalion, News.Az reports citing Lithuanian media.“The amount will reach 1.2 billion euros over the next ten years. We are constantly striving to review, strengthen, increase and accelerate the implementation of the modern soldier program.”Last week, the Lithuanian government allocated an additional 130 million euros for defence, including 20 million euros for equipping soldiers with individual weapons under the modern soldier program.”According to the minister, the additional funds will be used to purchase FN MINIMI 7.62 MK3 light machine guns, night vision devices, laser sights and other equipment.One related procurement took place in July. The Lithuanian military will be equipped with BROLIS LP5X close combat laser sights for around 22 million euros, and the first ones are scheduled to be delivered this year and the rest will arrive by 2026.that the modern soldier program consists of three parts – weapons, equipment and clothing.“Over the years, we have been improving and we are able to pay enough attention to equipping soldiers so that they can perform their task well if they need to,” he said.Kasčiūnas said that equipping one soldier with all these items ranges between 19,400 and 37,200 euros.Some of the items to be acquired will be intended for equipping reserve troops and stockpiling, the defence minister said.

