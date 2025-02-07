Lithuania's army, border guard train to protect underwater infrastructure in Baltic Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exercise to step up national preparedness for the protection of underwater infrastructure was held in the Baltic Sea this week, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces, which carried out the joint operation with the State Border Guard Service, said on Friday that it was important for strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure and the operational response to possible breaches, including procedures for apprehending suspected violators.

"Today's security environment requires constant vigilance and preparedness. Underwater critical infrastructure is vital for the security of Lithuania and the Baltic region, so this exercise allows us to improve our cooperation with other institutions and ensure that we are able to respond swiftly and effectively to any threats," Lithuanian Navy Commander Giedrius Premeneckas said, according to the Baltic News Service (BNS).

The exercise simulated various situations, including a civilian vessel approaching Lithuania's territorial waters in violation of the international rules on safe navigation and carrying out suspicious activities in the vicinity of the NordBalt electric cable, violating the critical infrastructure protection zone.

In another simulated scenario, the crew of an offending vessel sailing in Lithuania's exclusive economic zone refused to comply and resisted with the use of guns.

News.Az