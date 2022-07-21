Lithuania to provide Ukraine with additional defense assistance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania will send Ukraine M113 and M577 armored vehicles and ammunition necessary for the training of military reserve, Lithuania’s Defense Ministry has announced, News.Az reports.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said that M113 vehicles are becoming an important part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and noted Lithuania's significant contribution to this.

During a meeting of the NATO group for coordination of aid to Ukraine, Anusauskas said that Kyiv has sent a request for training of the military police and demining specialists, adding that the Lithuanian army will contribute to the training of the Ukrainian military personnel in the United Kingdom by sending its instructors there.

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with Stinger air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, body armor and helmets, 120mm mortars, guns, ammunition, thermal imagers, drones, antidrones, surveillance radars, M113 armored vehicles, trucks, and off-road vehicles.

In general, Lithuania's defense assistance to Ukraine is estimated at EUR 123 million.

News.Az