Lithuanian President: We see Azerbaijan as a growing economic power with a huge energy potential

“Azerbaijan is an important partner of Lithuania and we are interested in searching for mutually beneficial opportunities. We see Azerbaijan as a growing economic power with a huge energy potential and aspirations to diversify,” said President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda as he addressed the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

“Various sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy such as information technologies, logistics, manufacturing, advanced food industries and renewable energy attract Lithuanian entrepreneurs. This much we can bring to the table,” the Lithuanian President noted.

