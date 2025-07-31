Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania's Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas announced his resignation on Thursday, following mounting pressure from within the ruling coalition over a conflict of interest involving family business ties.

In a statement released by his Social Democrat Party, Paluckas confirmed he would step down. The move comes after a junior party in the governing coalition threatened to withdraw its support unless he resigned, citing concerns over his connections to a company owned by his sister-in-law, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The political tension reached a breaking point on Wednesday, raising fears of a potential collapse in the coalition government. Paluckas’s decision to resign appears aimed at preserving the unity of the coalition and avoiding further instability.

Paluckas had been under scrutiny since reports surfaced linking him to the family business, though he has maintained that he did not engage in any wrongdoing. His resignation marks a significant shake-up in Lithuanian politics as the country prepares for upcoming parliamentary challenges.

News.Az