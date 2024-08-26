Lithuania’s new envoy to Azerbaijan affirms commitment to deepening bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania’s new Ambassador to Baku Kęstutis Vaškelevičius has presented copies of his credentials to Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, as well as regional security issues, News.Az reports.The ambassador affirmed his commitment to deepening the partnership between the two countries and enhancing political, economic, cultural, and other ties during his tenure."I am pleased that this meeting has reaffirmed our mutual commitment to strengthening the ties between our two freedom-loving nations. It is symbolic that this meeting took place just before the anniversary of the 'Baltic Way.' The Azerbaijani people living in Lithuania stood with us during the 'Baltic Way,' and the support for this unique event advocating for the freedom of the Baltic states was also felt in Azerbaijan. Our mutual support for each other's quest for freedom forms a strong foundation for deepening the friendship between our countries," the diplomat said after the meeting.

