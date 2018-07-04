Live-fire stage of military exercises underway - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The live-fire stage of the exercises to be conducted in the day and night time was started. At this stage, the troops are carrying out tasks to prevent the enemy from attacking, suppress the enemy with fire, restore defense along advantageous frontiers and to conduct of a large-scale offensive operation, the Defense Ministry said.

The troops are practically improving their skills in organizing and practicing various methods of conducting a modern combined-arms operation throughout the exercises that are held in difficult conditions of mountain relief, electronic warfare environment, and also other characteristic features determined by the concept of these exercises. The troops are practicing the efficient use of troops and control systems.

In various firing ranges and training areas, motorized rifle and tank units, rocket and artillery units, anti-aircraft missile systems, combat aircraft and helicopters are carrying out live-fire, the practical launching of missiles and bombardment using new weapon systems.

News.Az

News.Az