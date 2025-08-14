Liverpool agree deal for Parma defender Giovanni Leoni

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed on Thursday that the club has reached an agreement with Parma to sign 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni.

The Premier League champions will pay £26 million ($35 million) for the highly-rated prospect, who has played just 17 Serie A games for Parma, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Liverpool have already splashed out £260 million on the signings of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to build from a position of strength after romping to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title last season.

However, the departure of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen had left Slot with just three centre-backs to choose from.

One of those, Joe Gomez has missed most of pre-season due to injury, while doubts remain over the future of Ibrahima Konate, who has just one year left on his contract at Anfield.

"The clubs have agreed a deal but he hasn't signed for us yet. The moment when he signs for us I can go into more detail," said Slot at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Friday.

Despite Leoni's arrival, Liverpool could add more centre-back cover before the end of the transfer window with reports linking them with a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Liverpool have not won back-to-back league titles since 1984 and Slot expects it be an even tougher challenge to defend their crown given the turnover in his squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher have also departed, while the club is still coming to terms with the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash last month.

"The main reason that is so difficult is because there are so many competitors who can win the league. It's unbelievable if you are able to do it in this league, "added Slot. "This year will be even harder than before.

"We have lost five to six players who played quite a lot of minutes last season, and brought in four, so it's normal there is adaptation."

The fee to bring Wirtz to England from Leverkusen could rise to a British transfer record £116 million.

Slot, though, believes the German international has the mentality to cope with the pressure of that price tag.

"When you see him play he is so creative. He is mentally strong, he doesn't get distracted by a transfer fee or anything else," added the Dutch coach.

"Good players always find a way to play well in good teams. He has to adjust to England, the league and the intensity, and his team-mates. His adjustment has already gone quite well, more than we expected."

