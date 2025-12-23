Liverpool's Isak out for two months after reckless tackle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool forward Alexander Isak is expected to be sidelined for around two months after fracturing his leg following what manager Arne Slot described as a “reckless challenge” by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

The Sweden international was injured while scoring the opening goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Spurs on Saturday. In a statement released on Monday, the Premier League champions confirmed that Isak had undergone surgery on an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It’s going to be a long injury, for a couple of months,” Slot told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s a big, big disappointment for him and, of course, for us.” The Dutch coach, whose side sit fifth in the Premier League, criticised Van de Ven’s challenge, saying it posed a serious risk. “If you make that tackle 10 times, I think 10 times there’s a serious chance a player gets a serious injury,” he said.

The setback is the latest in a difficult period for the 26-year-old striker, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle on transfer deadline day in September for a British record £125 million ($168 million). Isak arrived at Anfield short of match fitness following a prolonged transfer process and later suffered a groin injury, further delaying his progress.

Slot admitted it had been a “challenging and difficult period” for Isak, who has scored just three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions. However, he remains confident the striker can still make a significant impact later in the season.

“When you join a new club, you want to show your qualities immediately, but that was simply impossible,” Slot said. “If you haven’t trained properly with a team for three or four months and you’re playing in this league, you need to be at the top of your game.”

Slot added that Isak had been showing signs of improvement before the injury. “We all saw with his goal against West Ham and this goal that he was getting closer and closer to the player he was last season at Newcastle,” he said.

Isak’s absence is a major blow for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Cody Gakpo doubtful for Saturday’s home match against bottom club Wolves. Hugo Ekitike, who has scored five goals in his last four games, and the rarely used Federico Chiesa are currently the only fit senior forwards available.

The injury could prompt Liverpool to strengthen their attacking options in the January transfer window, although Slot declined to comment on speculation linking the club with Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo. It may also influence discussions around Salah, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia following a fiery interview, though he did return to action before departing for Egypt duty.

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence faltered earlier in the season after six defeats in seven matches, but the team has since stabilised and is currently on a five-game unbeaten run.

News.Az