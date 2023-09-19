Local anti-terror measures implemented in full accordance with legislation of Azerbaijan, as well as norms and principles of international law, Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has today held a second media briefing over the launch of the local anti-terrorist measures to restore constitutional order and prevent the large-scale provocations carried out in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov informed the media representatives about the situation.

“The purpose of the local anti-terrorist activities initiated in the region is to ensure the provisions of the Joint Trilateral Statement signed on November 10, 2020, to prevent large-scale provocations committed in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw the Armenian armed forces formations from Azerbaijani territories, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure safety of the civilian population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, safety of the civilian workers involved in the reconstruction work, the servicemen and to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson underlined.

He said that the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry had today hosted a briefing for foreign military attachés accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan and international organizations representatives.

He noted that they were provided with detailed information about the local anti-terrorist activities conducted in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

“The local anti-terror measures are being implemented in full accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as norms and principles of the international law. The cannon installation targeting Azerbaijani civil infrastructure, radio technical hub of a military-purpose, ammunition depot, radar station, long-term firing points, as well as other combat equipment belonging to the formations of Armenian armed forces were incapacitated.

We reiterate that only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated using high-precision weapons.

The moral and psychological state of the servicemen involved in the local anti-terror measures is at a high level. They are supplied with all the necessary equipment,” Eyvazov noted.

“We regularly provide information about the situation in the region on the official website of Defense Ministry and social media resources. We urge media representatives and social network users to refer only to official sources and not to circulate information that has no real proof and is shared by social media accounts, which belong to the opposing side,” he added.

News.Az