Local fruits get expensive in Armenia over a year

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the same time, bananas have become cheaper by over 20 percent.

Over the last 12 months, the prices of fruits and vegetables in Armenia went up by 20 percent, as per the statement of the National Statistical Service of Armenia on consumer prices for February 2017, according to news.am.

As compared to February 2016, in February 2017 fruits and vegetables got expensive by 20.1 percent, their prices going down by 5.6 percent in the last month.

Over the last 12 months, the prices of fruits and vegetables in the country went up by 20.8 percent and dropped by 1.3 percent during a month.

In fact, exactly the prices for the local fruits went up: apples got expensive by nearly 60 percent, pears — by about 30 percent, grapes — by nearly 25 percent, walnuts — by over 35 percent, and dates — by over 10 percent.

At the same time, bananas have become cheaper by over 20 percent. Oranges and tangerines have got expensive by only 3.4 and 0.3 percent respectively, while lemons got cheaper by 10 percent.

Cauliflower has become the most expensive one among vegetables, its price going up by 2.8 times.

News.Az

News.Az