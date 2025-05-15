London event highlights Azerbaijan’s green energy and connectivity potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

An investment session titled “Azerbaijan: Emerging Gateway to Green Growth and Connectivity” was held as part of the EBRD 2025 Annual Meeting at the headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London.

The panel featured remarks by Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy; Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy; Mazin Khan, Chief Financial Officer of UAE-based company Masdar; Yermolai Solzhenitsyn, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company; and Nataly Mouravidze, Head of the EBRD Resident Office in Baku, News.Az reports, citing the country's Ministry of Economy.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s green energy strategy, legislative reforms, and prospects for cooperation with international partners, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov noted that connectivity in the fields of renewable energy, transport, and industry serves as a cornerstone of the country’s long-term development model.

Deputy Minister Elnur Soltanov outlined the key legislation adopted in the areas of energy efficiency and heating, emphasizing the country’s goal of raising the share of renewable energy capacity to 32 percent by 2028.

Mazin Khan praised Azerbaijan’s renewable energy potential, citing the country’s stable legal environment and strong political will as important factors that attract foreign investment.

In his remarks, Yermolai Solzhenitsyn highlighted COP29’s contribution to elevating Azerbaijan’s global profile, stating that the country could become a strategic platform in the region for energy and industrial cooperation.

Nataly Mouravidze emphasized that the EBRD has invested over $4 billion in nearly 200 projects in Azerbaijan to date. She noted that recent investments have increasingly focused on the green economy and that the bank supports Azerbaijan not only financially but also through institutional reforms.

News.Az