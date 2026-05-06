London police form Jewish protection team amid antisemitic surge

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London police have announced the creation of a new specialist unit dedicated to protecting Jewish communities across the capital as antisemitic incidents and security threats continue to rise.

The Metropolitan Police said the team will consist of around 100 officers and will combine neighbourhood policing, specialist protection and counterterrorism capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The unit will be focused on providing a more visible and coordinated security presence for Jewish areas, which authorities say are facing high levels of hate crime and ongoing threats.

The decision comes after a series of serious incidents, including violent attacks, arson attempts on Jewish sites, and other hate-related crimes across London in recent weeks. Police have also made multiple arrests linked to antisemitic offences, with investigations continuing into possible coordinated activity involving extremist groups and foreign-linked actors.

Officials say the new unit will work closely with intelligence services and community leaders to respond more effectively to threats and improve prevention measures. The move is part of a wider effort by UK authorities to strengthen protection for vulnerable communities as concerns over antisemitism and politically motivated violence grow.

London police leadership has described the situation as one of the most serious threat environments faced by the Jewish community in recent years, prompting increased security funding and operational changes aimed at improving safety and rapid response.

News.Az