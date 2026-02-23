Former UK ambassador Mandelson arrested after Epstein revelations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson has been arrested by London police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following revelations over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson, 72, was fired from the most prestigious posting in Britain's diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship with Epstein started to become clear, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Police earlier this month began a criminal investigation into Mandelson after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government passed on communications between the former ambassador and Epstein.

