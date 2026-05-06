Student arrested after school shooting in Brazil leaves two dead - PHOTO

Student arrested after school shooting in Brazil leaves two dead - PHOTO

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A 13-year-old student has been arrested after a shooting at a school in Brazil left two women dead.

Two other people were injured during the incident at the public school Instituto Sao Jose, Rio Branco, in the northwestern state of Acre, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The two fatalities were school staff who died at the scene, authorities said.

Another member of staff and a pupil were injured by gunfire and taken to hospital.

Officials have not yet released any further information over the identities of the victims.

Police said the suspect had been detained.In a statement, Acre governor Mailza Assis said: "The state expresses deep solidarity with the victims' families, the school community of Instituto Sao Jose and all education professionals affected by this incident."

News.Az