London Zoo fire: 70 firefighters tackle cafe blaze

More than 70 firefighters are battling a blaze that has broken out at London Zoo, Sky News reports.

A cafe, including an animal petting area, and gift shop are said to be "currently alight".

A spokesperson for the zoo confirmed animals were in the vicinity but did not comment on their safety.

The fire broke out near the old penguin pool towards the back of the site.

London Fire Brigade said in a statement: "Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a cafe and shop at London Zoo.

