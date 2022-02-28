Looking at Sumgayit events, we have witnessed that Armenian nationalists can resort to all means - expert

The Sumgayit events were deliberately prepared by Armenian nationalists, Zaur Mammadov, head of Baku Club of Political Scientists, candidate of political sciences, told News.Az.

"The fact is that Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora spoke of the impossibility of Azerbaijanis and Armenians living together. They believed that in order to justify Karabakh's territorial claims, it was necessary to resort to some provocation. And by resorting to the Sumgayit provocation, they wanted to demonstrate to the world that Azerbaijanis are unable to live with Armenians," he said.

According to Mammadov, even one of the Russian public representatives Kurginyan noted that it was a move of the special services and Azerbaijanis were not to blame.

"Thirty years passed after the Sumgayit events and not a single international organization recognized Azerbaijan as guilty, everyone knows that it was one of the steps of Armenian chauvinists," the expert noted.

"So, looking at the Sumgayit events, we have witnessed that Armenian nationalists can resort to all means," he concluded.

