Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises to 24

Water is dropped by helicopter on the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles. Photo: APA/Ethan Swope

Weather forecasters in California are warning fierce winds which fuelled the infernos around Los Angeles are expected to pick up again this week, as fire crews on the ground race to make progress controlling three wildfires.

Officials warned that after a weekend of relatively calm winds, the notoriously dry Santa Ana winds would pick up again from Sunday night until Wednesday, reaching speeds of up to 60mph (96km/h), News.Az reports, citing BBC. Ahead of the wind's uptick, some progress has been made in stopping the spread of the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires, which are burning on opposite ends of the city. Local firefighters are being assisted by crews from eight other states, as well as Canada and Mexico, who continue to arrive.The LA County medical examiner updated the death toll on Sunday to 24, while officials said earlier at least another 16 remain missing.Sixteen of the dead were found in the Eaton fire zone, while eight were found in the Palisades area.Three conflagrations continue to burn around Los Angeles.The largest fire is the Palisades, which has now burntthrough more than 23,000 acres and is 11% contained.The Eaton fire is the second biggest and has burnt through more than 14,000 acres. It is 27% contained.The Hurst fire has grown to 799 acres and has been almost fully contained.The wildfires are on track to be among the costliest in US history.On Sunday, private forecaster Accuweather increased its preliminary estimate of financial losses from the blazes to between $250bn-$275bn.

