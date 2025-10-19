Yandex metrika counter

Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery, French minister says -VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery, French minister says -VIDEO
A source close to the case said robbers broke in to the Louvre this morning and fled with jewellery

France’s Culture Minister, Rachida Dati, announced that the Louvre in Paris had been broken into, prompting the world-famous museum to close its doors for the day, News.Az reports citing the RTE.

A source close to the case said robbers broke in to the Louvre and fled with jewellery this morning, adding that its value was still being evaluated.

A police source said an unknown number of thieves arrived on a scooter armed with small chainsaws and used a goods lift to reach the room they were targeting.

"A hold-up took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum," Ms Dati wrote on X, using a French word that can also mean "robbery".

"No injuries reported. I'm on site with museum staff and police," she added.

At least one person had entered the museum, a member of her team said.

The Louvre said it was closing for the day "for exceptional reasons".

The museum was not immediately available for comment.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      