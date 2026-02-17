Luanda Carnival showcases Angola's cultural identity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirteen top carnival groups turned Luanda's Nova Marginal into a vibrant stage of music, dance, and national pride on Monday as the Angolan capital hosted the main parade of the Luanda Carnival.

The event, held along Avenida Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto in the city's central business district, was themed "Carnival, Our Identity in Cultural Valorization" and presided over by Vice President Esperanca da Costa, who was joined by senior government officials and cultural figures, News.az reports, citing BBC.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Three EU prime ministers stranded after flight to Angola cancels

Africa faces worst cholera outbreak in 25 years; cases surge in Burundi, Angola

Cultural renaissance: How globalization is inspiring a new wave of cultural identity and creativity

From builder to banker: How China became the world’s top creditor

Groups celebrated Angola's rich cultural heritage through traditional rhythms such as semba, kazukuta, and rebita. Performances blended music, choreography, and elaborate costumes, highlighting themes ranging from historical memory and national unity to natural resources and social values.

Several groups paid tribute to iconic figures of Angolan music and history, while others showcased symbols of national identity. Social commentary and community traditions, long central to Luanda's carnival culture, also featured prominently in the performances.

In addition to local spectators, foreign tourists attended the festivities, including about 300 visitors arriving on a cruise ship, underscoring the carnival's growing appeal as both a cultural and tourism attraction.

News.Az