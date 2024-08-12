Lufthansa, Swiss Air cancel flights to Israel, Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s Lufthansa Group has extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and Erbil up to and including Aug. 21, the airline says amid fears of an escalation in conflict in the Middle East, News.az reports.

Lufthansa will not be using Iranian and Iraqi airspace during that period, it adds in an emailed statement.At the same time, Swiss International Air Lines says it has also extended the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut up to and including August 21.It adds that it will avoid airspace over Iran, Iraq and Israel until that date.

News.Az