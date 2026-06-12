2026 FIFA World Cup: No winner in Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match

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Co-hosts Canada fought back to secure their first-ever FIFA World Cup point, battling to a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina at a packed Toronto Stadium.

Despite missing star player Alphonso Davies due to injury, the Canadians dominated long stretches of the Group B opening match. However, it was Bosnia and Herzegovina who struck first against the run of play. In the 21st minute, forward Jovo Lukić connected with a precise header off a cross from captain Sead Kolašinac to silence the home crowd, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

Canada piled on the pressure throughout the second half, maintaining 61% possession and logging an expected goals (xG) advantage of 1.25 to 0.98. The hosts were repeatedly denied by a stubborn Bosnian defense, including a spectacular goalline clearance by Kolašinac to stop a Tani Oluwaseyi header.

The breakthrough finally came in the 78th minute. Just moments after subbing into the match, Canadian forward Cyle Larin collected a slick flick inside the box, turned his defender, and fired home a deflected strike to bring the hosts level.

The result marks a historic milestone for Canada's men's national team. In their previous World Cup appearances in 1986 and 2022, the team was sent home after losing all three of their group-stage matches without securing a single point.

Canada will look to build on the momentum when they face Qatar in their second Group B fixture on Thursday, June 18.

News.Az