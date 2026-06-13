USA beat Paraguay 4-1 in dominant opening match

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The United States opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday at Los Angeles Stadium, News.Az repoorts.

The Americans took the lead as early as the seventh minute when Paraguayan midfielder Damian Bobadilla inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear a dangerous cross into the penalty area.

US midfielder Christian Pulisic played a key role in creating the opportunity that led to the own goal.

Following the early breakthrough, the United States continued to apply pressure and created a number of scoring chances, while Paraguay spent much of the opening half on the defensive.

The US doubled their advantage in the 31st minute when striker Folarin Balogun found the back of the net. Pulisic was again instrumental in the build-up, driving forward and helping create the opportunity that resulted in the goal.

Balogun struck again before halftime to score his second goal of the match and the United States’ third, capping an outstanding first-half display. The three goals scored by the Americans in the opening 45 minutes matched their entire goal tally from their previous World Cup appearance in 2022.

The United States maintained complete control after the break, with Paraguay continuing to struggle against their opponents’ fluid and attack-minded style of play.

Paraguay managed to pull one goal back in the 73rd minute when midfielder Mauricio scored his country’s first goal of the tournament. However, the effort was not enough to spark a comeback.

The final touch came deep into stoppage time when Giovanni Reyna restored the three-goal advantage, scoring in the 90+8th minute to seal a commanding 4-1 win.

The result lifted the United States to the top of the Group D standings, while Paraguay dropped to the bottom of the table.

News.Az