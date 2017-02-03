Lukashenko: Belarus sees no reason not to hand over Lapshin to Azerbaijan



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus sees no reason that would prevent Minsk from handing over Russian-Israeli blogger Andrei Lapshin to Azerbaijan, APA reported.

“Do we have any reason not to hand him over? No, we don’t. We must hand him over to Azerbaijan according to all laws and rules,” Lukashenko said. “Of course, we can release him, too. But it wouldn’t be right. According to all the agreements, we have to transfer him to Azerbaijan.”

Lapshin paid illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories in April 2011 and in October 2012, violating Azerbaijan’s laws on the state border and passports. He made statements against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminal case against him on articles 281.2 (public appeals directed against the state) and 318.2 (illegal crossing border of the Azerbaijan Republic), and issued an international arrest warrant for him.

Lapshin is a citizen of both Russia and Israel.

