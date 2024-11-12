Lukashenko calls for stronger Belarus-Serbia ties at meeting with Vucic in Baku

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has proposed strengthening relations between Minsk and Belgrade at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic as part of the COP29 climate conference in Baku.

“We have been maintaining diplomatic contacts for thirty years. Much has been done, but tremendous changes have occurred in our country and in Serbia. This is obvious. Life goes on. I think that we need to revitalize our relations. It is bad that our relations are not as vibrant as we want to. We are aware of the stumbling blocks,” said the Belarusian head of state, News.Az reports, citing BelTA. Lukashenko suggested that the intergovernmental commission should gather, review bilateral relations and map out plans for further cooperation. “If something has become irrelevant, it should be discarded, and new paths should be outlined. We should not just maintain relations, we should take it up a notch despite all the difficulties,” the Belarusian leader said.After the intergovernmental commission does its job, Lukashenko suggested that the Belarusian prime minister visit Serbia. He also proposed to exchange government delegations. “In order to specify the further action plan. After that, we could approve all the proposals at the highest level,” the head of state explained.“There are many areas of cooperation. I understand Serbia and I have often said that you are in a difficult position, as you are practically surrounded, isolated. We should take it into account as we build our policy. It is necessary to keep old friends and thus maintain relations with Russia and Belarus. These are true friends, genuine friends, and I believe that Serbia should focus on this,” the Belarusian leader added.

