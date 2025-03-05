The conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East will be resolved this year, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said in an interview with U.S. blogger Mario Nawfal.

He believes that if Joe Biden were re-elected to another term, the world would have come very close to a nuclear confrontation, to World War III. At least for now Trump's election has allowed us to avoid this worst-case scenario, Aleksandr Lukashenko believes.



“Trump seems to be a strong-willed person. I believe he will stay true to his main promises about peace,” the head of state noted.