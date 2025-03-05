Lukashenko foresees resolution of conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East in 2025
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. Photo: Politico
The conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East will be resolved this year, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said in an interview with U.S. blogger Mario Nawfal.
“Ukraine is too small to destroy the world we all - the USA, China, Russia, and Ukraine - live in. It is a weak explosive force. So, we need to resolve the situation with Ukraine. It will be easier to resolve the Middle East issue if the Americans want it. I think we will solve these problems this year,” the president said, News.Az reports, citing BelTA.
He believes that if Joe Biden were re-elected to another term, the world would have come very close to a nuclear confrontation, to World War III. At least for now Trump's election has allowed us to avoid this worst-case scenario, Aleksandr Lukashenko believes.
“Trump seems to be a strong-willed person. I believe he will stay true to his main promises about peace,” the head of state noted.