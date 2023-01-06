Lukashenko visits Russian troops stationed in Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited a military base where Russian troops are stationed, the defence ministry said on Friday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

During the meeting, Lukashenko and an unnamed representative from the Russian army discussed the two countries' joint military drills, it said.

"At this stage, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are ready to carry out tasks as intended," the representative said.

