Lung cancer is one of the most common and serious types of cancer in Armenia

Lung cancer is one of the most common and serious types of cancer in Armenia with high mortality rates, Diana Andreasyan, the head of the Information and Analytical Center of the National Institute of Health, said.

"Lung cancer is the most spread non-communicable disease in Armenia. To date, about 2,400 people suffer from this disease in the country. It accounts for 20% of all premature mortality cases," she said at a conference on modern approaches to the treatment of this disease, ARKA reports.

According to Andreasyan, the disease is widespread among men because of smoking. Men make up about 80% of all patients with lung cancer, while women make up 20%. The bulk of people with lung cancer are over 55. The largest numbers of cancer patients are in Lori, Shirak, and Kotayk provinces.

The total economic damage from the disease is estimated at 297 billion drams (about $615 million). This is the sum paid for the treatment of the disease and medicines.

