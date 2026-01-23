Luxair flight makes emergency landing in Nice - VIDEO

Flight LG 8255 to Nice, operated using a Dash 8-400 aircraft, carried out an emergency landing after a problem was detected with the aircraft’s right-hand landing gear, Luxair said in a press release, News.Az reports, citing the Luxembourg Times.

“The aircraft landed safely and, for safety reasons, came to a stop on the runway,” the airline said.

A video posted on YouTube shows the aircraft touching down with one engine switched off. Luxair explained that shutting down the engine was a standard safety procedure in such circumstances.





“When a problem is detected with the landing gear, it is standard practice, for safety reasons, to cut the engine on the affected side, which in this case was the right side,” the airline said.

Luxair also stated: “Appropriate procedures were applied in accordance with safety regulations. The 74 passengers were disembarked and driven to the terminal by bus, where they are being taken care of. All passengers and crew are safe, and psychological support is being provided as needed. The root cause of this incident will be thoroughly investigated in line with airline safety regulations.”