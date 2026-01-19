JetBlue flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

JetBlue flight B61058, traveling from Oranjestad, Aruba (AUA) to New York (JFK), made an emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on Sunday following an engine failure shortly after takeoff.

All 180 passengers and six crew members aboard the Airbus A321neo were safely evacuated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The flight, operated by an Airbus A321neo (registration N2086J), departed Queen Beatrix International Airport at approximately 1:59 PM AST, bound for JFK. Shortly after takeoff, the crew declared an emergency using transponder code 7700 after hearing a “loud bang,” later confirmed as a right-side engine failure.

In response, the crew initiated a circling pattern to burn and dump fuel, reducing the aircraft’s weight for a safe landing. For safety and logistical reasons, they diverted to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a nearby major maintenance hub for JetBlue. The crew maintained constant communication with air traffic control as they prepared for landing.

The aircraft touched down safely at FLL at 5:21 PM local time, with emergency services on standby. No injuries were reported. Passengers were disembarked and assisted, and JetBlue arranged replacement flights or rebookings to ensure they could continue their journey to New York with minimal disruption.

Following the landing, the aircraft was moved to the airport’s maintenance area for inspection. JetBlue’s maintenance team, alongside aviation authorities, will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the engine failure, whether due to mechanical issues or other technical malfunctions.

