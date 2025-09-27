Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve slams officiating after playoff loss to Mercury

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve didn't hold back after her team's 84-76 defeat to the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of their WNBA playoff semifinal series on Friday.

Reeve strongly criticized the officiating, calling it "malpractice" that the assigned crew was allowed to oversee such a critical postseason matchup, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Reeve was ejected in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter after Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and sealed the game at the other end with a layup.

Collier writhed in pain on the ground after her left leg made contact with Thomas on the play, resulting in Collier coming down hard on the side of her ankle. No foul was called. Collier hobbled to the bench, and Reeve said afterward that it was "probably a fracture" on her ankle, though she did not elaborate on the injury.

The Lynx did not have an update on Collier's status for Game 4.

"If this is what the league wants, OK, but I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating," Reeve said after the Lynx fell behind 2-1 in the series. "The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinal playoff worthy, it's f---ing malpractice."

After Thomas scored, a furious Reeve had to be restrained as she ran onto the court to berate one of the officials. As the ref tried to walk away, Reeve followed him and received her second technical of the game, leading to an ejection.

Guard Natisha Hiedeman tried to hold Reeve back. So did two of her assistant coaches, while associate head coach Eric Thibault got a technical for yelling at the refs, as well.

Reeve would not stop and had to be dragged off the court. As she finally turned to walk back to the locker room, she yelled profanities at the PHX Arena fans.

Collier, who had to sit out the final 21 seconds of the game, finished with 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

There were 15 lead changes in this back-and-forth game, and no team got a bigger lead than eight points. But in the fourth quarter, the Lynx were limited to just nine points, allowing the Mercury to take control.

Phoenix's big three of Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper combined for 65 of the Mercury's 84 points. They scored each of the Mercury's last 29 points of the game, including all 21 in the fourth quarter.

In her postgame remarks, Reeve was incredulous that Collier did not attempt a free throw Friday night.

"We were trying to play through it, trying not to make excuses. But one of the best players in the league, she had zero free throws and she had five fouls," Reeve said. "She had her shoulder pulled out and finished the game with her leg being taken out."

Reeve added: "I can take an L with the best of them. I don't think we should have to play through what we did."

Then, before walking out of the news conference without taking questions from reporters, Reeve said, "They're f---ing awful."

News.Az