Ma Zhaoxu: Azerbaijan-China relations reached level of strategic partnership

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, as part of his visit to the People`s Republic of China, has met with country’s Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, News.Az reports.

China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu noted that Azerbaijan-China relations foundation of which was laid by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev are currently developing in all areas thanks to the heads of our states, adding that these relations have reached the level of strategic partnership. He stressed the importance of the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Chinese leaders within the framework of the last Summit of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in terms of determining the prospects for cooperation.

The executive vice foreign minister also highlighted the role of the humanitarian and cultural projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in China, the cooperation with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) as well as the activities of the two countries’ embassies in expanding Azerbaijan-China relations.

Mao Zhaoxu underscored that Azerbaijan has always responded positively to all China’s initiatives. He also hailed Azerbaijan’s contributions to the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

Noting that China supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Executive Vice FM Ma Zhaoxu wished the country peace.

Anar Alakbarov said that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev always attaches importance to relations with the People's Republic of China and supports them, as well as strives to develop bilateral relations.

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov highlighted Azerbaijan’s rich tourism potential, the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out in the liberated territories as well as the opportunities for Chinese investors and companies in projects implemented in other regions of the country.

Emphasizing that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will continue to implement humanitarian and cultural projects in China in the future, Anar Alakbarov pointed out that Azerbaijan’s public institutions are keenly interested in cooperation with China. He also emphasized that Azerbaijan has always supported the one-China principle.

News.Az