Macron breaks silence on slavery reparations debate

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French President Emmanuel Macron said France must address the issue of reparations for its role in the slave trade, marking one of the strongest statements yet from a French leader on the legacy of enslavement.

Speaking at the Élysée Palace during an event marking the 25th anniversary of France recognising slavery as a crime against humanity, Macron said the question of how to repair the damage caused by slavery “must not be refused,” while also warning against making “false promises,” News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Macron acknowledged France could never fully repair the crimes linked to centuries of enslavement, saying it was impossible to place a value on such suffering or completely close that chapter of history.

The French president announced that France and Ghana would launch a joint international scientific research project aimed at making recommendations to political leaders on addressing the legacy of slavery and colonialism.

Macron also said French identity could not be “built on denial” and stressed the importance of restoring historical truth through education, research and memorial work. He supported a proposal to symbolically repeal the historical “Code Noir,” the 17th and 18th century legal framework that regulated slavery in French colonies.

During his speech, Macron noted that the Élysée Palace itself was built with wealth linked to slavery, adding that France must fully recognise the role enslavement played in its national history.

The remarks come as pressure grows in France for a broader national discussion on reparatory justice, racism and structural inequalities linked to slavery and colonialism. Activists and descendants of enslaved people have urged the French government to take further steps toward reconciliation and recognition.

France was one of the largest European nations involved in the transatlantic slave trade between the 16th and 19th centuries, with millions of Africans forcibly transported across the Atlantic and Indian oc

News.Az