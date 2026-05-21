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President Ilham Aliyev and President of France discuss bilateral ties

  • Azerbaijan
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President Ilham Aliyev and President of France discuss bilateral ties
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

“Today, I received a phone call from President Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron). During the conversation, we reviewed issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan–France bilateral relations and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest,” President Aliyev said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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“We also discussed regional and global developments,” he added.


News.Az 

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