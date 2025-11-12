Macron renews call for EU-wide social media ban for minors

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday reaffirmed that they are working at a European level to ban social media for users under a certain age.

"I believe we need to move toward banning social media up to a certain age," Macron told readers of the daily La Depeche du Midi during a debate on social media as part of his Toulouse visit, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Reiterating the need for protection, he said the debate continues over whether the age limit should be set at 14, 15, or 16.

"We’ll need to settle it. And we are currently building a coalition in Europe to achieve this," Macron added.

When asked about his presence on US social media company X, and more generally on social media in the era of online misinformation, Macron said he “does not rule out leaving social media.”

"It has to be a comprehensive process; it’s not something I will do tomorrow morning. I’m not going to make an announcement today, but it’s something I am thinking about,” he explained.

France has already adopted a law in 2023 requiring parental consent for individuals under 15 to access social media, but it has yet to be enforced amid doubts over its compliance with European law.

News.Az