Macron's approval rating hits a six-year low, according to an Ipsos poll
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he delivers his televised New Year's address to the nation from the Elysée Palace, in Paris on December 31, 2024. KIRAN RIDLEY AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level in six years, News.Az reports citing a poll by Ipsos for La Tribune Dimanche newspaper.
Down two points from November at 21%, Macron’s popularity has tumbled close to its low point of 20% from December 2018, when the country was rocked by the Yellow Vest protests, the survey published on Sunday showed.
