Macron's wax statue stolen from Paris museum, report says

French President Emmanuel Macron's wax statue was stolen today from a wax museum in Paris.

The statue was allegedly taken away by several people claiming to be Greenpeace environmental activists, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

As per the report, source said that two women and a man entered the Grevin Museum in central Paris posing as tourists, and left the museum through an emergency exit.

According to news agency Reuters, Greenpeace activists borrowed the French President's wax statue from the Grevin Museum without permission. They installed the same in front of the Russian Embassy in Paris as part of a protest to denounce what they call France's continued commercial ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

