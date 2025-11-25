Macron says France, UK to launch workshop on Ukraine security guarantees

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France and Britain will launch a workshop to coordinate security guarantees for Ukraine with the involvement of the United States, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He made the remarks after a videoconference of about 30 countries in the "Coalition of the Willing," joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Macron said the coming days would be used to define the contributions of the parties ready to provide guarantees once a ceasefire is reached.

France and other European Union members are also working on a plan to provide financial support for Ukraine, Macron said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Macron told the RTL broadcast that France could consider sending troops to Ukraine as part of "reassurance forces" alongside British and Turkish units after a ceasefire. However, he stressed that "the first security guarantee" for Ukraine remains the Ukrainian army.

News.Az