Macron, Scholz welcome Assad's resignation as Syrian president

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the news of Bashar al-Assad's removal from power in Syria.

"The barbaric state has finally collapsed," Macron wrote on the social network X, News.Az reported.In turn, the French Foreign Ministry called on Syrians to unite and warned them against manifestations of extremism.For his part, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that "the end of the Assad regime is good news."He said that a Syrian settlement based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254 is still possible.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also welcomed the developments in Syria. At the same time, she warned that "the country must not end up in the hands of other radicals."EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas also responded positively to the news of Assad's removal from power. "The end of the Assad dictatorship is a positive and welcome development. It also shows the weakness of Assad's supporters, such as Russia and Iran," she wrote on the social network X.Kallas noted that she would work with all "constructive partners" in Syria and neighboring countries to ensure security in the region.

News.Az