+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called for the removal of Russian influence from Venezuela during remarks at the Munich Security Conference.

Machado said it was necessary to eliminate the influence of Russia, Cuba and Iran in Venezuelan state institutions. She also claimed that China has provided more than $60 billion in financial support to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She added that political changes in Venezuela could be followed by shifts in power in Cuba and Nicaragua, which she said could reshape the political landscape of the region.

Machado’s remarks come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Latin America and global powers.

News.Az