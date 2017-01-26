Madeleine Albright expresses readiness to accept Islam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former U.S. Secretary of state Madeleine Albright said it was ready to accept Islam in response to the actions of President Donald trump, who is going to stop accepting refugees from Syria and the issuance of U.S. visas to immigrants from Muslim countries.

“I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian and found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in solidarity”, Madeleine Albright posted in Twitter, APA reports.

“There is no fine print on the Statue of Liberty. America must remain open to people of all faiths and backgrounds”, she added.

The former U.S. Secretary of state also posted the photo of the Statue of Liberty on her page.

