Madison Keys clinches first Grand Slam title at Australian Open

American underdog Madison Keys finally got her hands on a Grand Slam trophy after holding off defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to win the Australian Open women's title.

Keys, playing her second major final and first for more than seven years, overcame the world number one 6-3 2-6 7-5, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport. Only three other women have been older than the 29-year-old Keys when winning their first Grand Slam title.Keys, seeded 19th in Melbourne, clasped her head in amazement before sharing an emotional hug with husband and coach Bjorn Fratangelo."I have wanted this for so long. I never knew if I'd be in this position again," said Keys.Belarus' Sabalenka, 25, had been attempting to claim a rare third successive victory at the opening major of the season.After Keys secured victory, Sabalenka warmly hugged her opponent at the net before her mood quickly soured.She smashed a racquet then covered her head with a towel before walking off court.When she returned a few minutes later she received a warm ovation from the 15,000 fans on Rod Laver Arena."Madison was incredible and I couldn't do anything," said Sabalenka."Next time I play Madison I will bring better tennis."

