Maduro and his wife set to appear in New York court

Venezuela’s captured President Nicolás Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores are scheduled to appear in a New York court on Monday, as U.S. prosecutors outline charges, including narco-terrorism.

Maduro and his wife were being escorted by security officers wearing prison type of clothing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

US prosecutors allege that Maduro led and coordinated criminal networks linked to narcotics shipments bound for the US. Maduro has denied the accusations, and officials in Caracas have called for the couple’s release.

On Saturday, Trump said the US military action on Venezuela had resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, also pledging to assert American control over the country for the time being, with US troops if necessary.

After the US captured Maduro, Venezuela's Supreme Court directed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to “immediately” assume the post of acting president.

