Magnitude 3 quake strikes Shamakhi again

The latest tremor was detected 23 kilometers southwest of the Pirgulu seismic station, News.Az reports, citing The Republican Seismological Service Center, operating under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to the most recent data released at 09:08 local time, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.0 and occurred at a depth of 13 kilometers. The tremor was not felt.

At 08:37, officials reported a stronger quake measuring 3.8 in magnitude at a depth of 13 kilometers. The tremor was felt up to intensity level 3 in the epicenter and nearby settlements.

Earlier in the morning, at 05:06, another earthquake was recorded in the same area and was felt at similar intensity levels near the epicenter.

At 00:36 local time, a magnitude 3.0 quake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers and was not felt.

On the previous evening at 19:12, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck at a depth of 9 kilometers and was also not felt.

Officials have not reported any damage or injuries. Shamakhi is one of Azerbaijan’s most seismically active regions, and minor tremors are periodically recorded in the area.